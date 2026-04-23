‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Personality Reveals Pregnancy

Joseline Hernandez is pregnant with her second child. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta alum announced the news in an Instagram post, showing her growing baby bump in a carousel of photos alongside her husband, Balistic.

“New beginnings 🌸 and I’m thankful,” she captioned the photos. She later shared an exclusive with The Shade Room.

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“Balistic and I are pregnant. I’m a little bit close to two months. We want to bring a healthy baby into the world, and just keep supporting us and just sending good energy towards us,” she said to the outlet on April 15. “I am having a lot of morning sickness and stuff like that, but I feel great. I’m excited, I actually had my first doctor’s appointment yesterday, and I feel great. The doctor said, everything is fine. Of course, I have to keep going back to the doctors.”

Under Hernandez’s social media announcement, several celebrity friends and followers commented. “wow!! 😍 congratulations! bless your beautiful family,” singer Chloe Bailey wrote. “My baby having another baby. Congratulations see you soon my love,” reality television producer Carlos King commented. “congratulations!!! so happy for you!!!!” singer Halle Bailey wrote. “Congratulations!!!!” Grammy winner Kandi Burruss wrote.

Earlier this year, Hernandez celebrated another milestone: three years of sobriety. In January, she opened up about her sobriety journey. Sharing a video of her working out via boxing, she captioned the post to X, formerly Twitter, “3 years off that nose candy. 3 years of clear mind. 3 years of solitude. My mind is clear and the body is Strong. I thank god everyday I didn’t loose my life to the white girl. Young girls it’s not a game and it’s not worth it. Thank you guys also for those silent prayers for your fave! Me. I love yall.” She reportedly was addicted to cocaine.