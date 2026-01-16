Taylor Sheridan’s ‘The Madison’, Starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell, Gets Premiere Date

The Madison, Taylor Sheridan’s new Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell-led family drama, has gotten a premiere date on Paramount+.

The Madison will premiere on March 14 on Paramount+ and run for six episodes. Not much is known about the plot of The Madison, except that it follows a New York City family in the Madison River Valley of central Montana and is described as a “heartfelt exploration of grief and human connection.”

THE MADISON: Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn and Beau Garett as Abigail Reese in season 1, episode 1 of the Paramount+ series THE MADISON. (Photo Cr: Emerson Miller /Paramount + © 2026 Viacom International Inc.)

In addition to Pfeiffer and Russell, the cast includes Elle Chapman, Patrick J. Adams, Matthew Fox, Beau Garrett, Amiah Miller, Alaina Pollack, Ben Schnetzer, Rebecca Spence, Danielle Vasinova and Kevin Zegers.

While Season 1 of The Madison is only six episodes, the show has already filmed its second season, with Chapman revealing in a Dec. 20 Instagram Story that Season 2 had wrapped after filming in Texas. “And that’s a wrap on season 2,” she wrote on her Story at the time. “Heart is full.”

The Madison is executive produced by Sheridan, Pfeiffer, Russell, David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Christina Voros, Michael Friedman, and Keith Cox.

THE MADISON: Kurt Russell as Preston Clyburn and Matthew Fox as Paul Clyburn, in season 1, episode 1 of the Paramount+ series THE MADISON. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller /Paramount + © 2024 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Sheridan’s Yellowstone spinoff Marshals is also set to premiere in March, with Luke Grimes reprising his role as Kayce Dutton in the CBS drama starting March 1. In Marshals, Kayce leaves Dutton Ranch behind to join “an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence,” as per the logline.

The Dutton Ranch is also in development from Sheridan, with Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser returning as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, respectively, alongside Finn Little as Carter. Ed Harris and Annette Bening have also been announced as new cast members, with the veteran actors playing veterinarian Everett McKinney and ranch head Beulah Jackson, respectively.

“Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler are grateful for the peace they sought, fought, and nearly died for with their 7,000-acre Dutton Ranch,” the show’s official logline reads. “With tough times and stiff competition, Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter (Little) becomes the man he’s supposed to be.”

