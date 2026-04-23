‘SLOMW’ Star Taylor Frankie Paul’s Sister Speaks out on Some of the Latest Drama

Amid production resuming for the next season of Hulu’s Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, #MomTok founder and staple of the show, Frankie Taylor Paul, has continued with her hiatus. The news comes after Utah prosecutors opted not to press charges against the reality star and mother of three for another domestic violence incident with her ex, Dakota Mortensen.

Paul has also disappeared from social media. She is no longer currently on either TikTok or Instagram.

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Now, her sister is speaking out about why she’s gone MIA from social media. On April 23, fan account @secretlivesupdates reported that Paul deactivated her TikTok and Instagram accounts, as many fans and social media users questioned why. In the comment section of the post, her sister Aspen gave an answer, writing, “Everyone has their breaking point,” wrote Aspen, via @stephwithdadeets on Instagram, as Reality Blurb reports.

Simultaneously, fan account @Valisvillage noted Paul’s last repost before she deactivated her account. “Humble enough to know I am replaceable at work,” read the caption Paul reposted. “But confident enough to know it would take 3 people.”

Jessi Draper, who’s been on the show since its inaugural season, spoke with Alex Cooper on her Call Her Daddy podcast amid the production hiatus and revealed that it was the cast’s decision to take a break. They wanted to ensure Paul was okay and allow the situation to play out legally before resuming.

Not only did the show go on a production hiatus, but Paul’s season of The Bachelorette, which was set to premiere on March 22, was cancelled days before its premiere. Sources at ABC alleged executives knew about the domestic incident, and a video related to the incident that circulated coincidently ahead of The Bachelorette premiere, but they hadn’t seen the footage. Ultimately, ABC reportedly lost between $30-$70 million for the fully completed canned season.

Regarding the initial SLOMW pause, a source told PEOPLE at the time: “The girls are very overwhelmed. They all banded together and they don’t want to come back right now. They were just getting tired of Taylor, honestly. None of the women want to be associated with her,” added a source close to the cast.