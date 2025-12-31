Big Update on Taylor Sheridan’s Unreleased ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘The Madison’

Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone spinoff, The Madison, has officially wrapped filming on Season 2 before viewers have even gotten a premiere date for Season 1.

Filming on the Michelle Pfeiffer-led series’ second season finished in Texas ahead of the holidays, according to a Dec. 20 Instagram Story from actress Elle Chapman, leaving fans antsy for premiere details regarding the still-unaired first season.

“And that’s a wrap on season 2,” Chapman wrote alongside a behind-the-scenes photo. “Heart is full.”

Not much is known about The Madison, which is billed as a “heartfelt exploration of grief and human connection” while following a New York City family in the Madison River Valley of central Montana. No premiere date has been announced for the show as of Wednesday.

In September, Kurt Russell was confirmed as joining the previously announced cast, which also includes Pfeiffer, Chapman, Patrick J. Adams, Matthew Fox, Beau Garrett, Amiah Miller, Alaina Pollack, Ben Schnetzer, Rebecca Spence, Danielle Vasinova and Kevin Zegers.

Another Yellowstone spinoff is much closer on the horizon, with Y: Marshals set to begin airing on March 1 on CBS. Luke Grimes reprises his role as Kayce Dutton as he leaves the Dutton Ranch behind to join “an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence,” as per the logline.

The Dutton Ranch is also in development, but much like The Madison, it has no premiere date attached. Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser return as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, alongside Finn Little as Carter. Ed Harris and Annette Bening have also been announced as cast members, playing veterinarian Everett McKinney and ranch head Beulah Jackson, respectively.

“Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler are grateful for the peace they sought, fought, and nearly died for with their 7,000-acre Dutton Ranch,” the show’s official logline reads. “With tough times and stiff competition, Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter (Little) becomes the man he’s supposed to be.”