‘Miami Vice’ Reboot With Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler Moves Forward With New Title

Crockett and Tubbs are officially making a comeback.

Variety reports that Universal is moving forward with a Miami Vice reboot, with Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler as the undercover detectives.

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From F1 and Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski, Miami Vice ’85 will release in theaters on Aug. 6, 2027. The movie will be filmed for IMAX, with production kicking off later this year. Fresh off his Oscar win, Jordan will star as Ricardo “Rico” Tubbs, while Butler will be portraying James “Sonny” Crockett.

Eric Charbonneau/Amazon MGM Studios via Getty Image // JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images

It was reported in October that Jordan was being eyed to star as Tubbs, and it was later revealed that Butler was being eyed for Crockett. At the time, Kosinski told Variety, “Michael is someone I’ve admired for a long time, [and] always wanted to work with him. Austin, I think, is proving himself as someone to watch. Again, I’ve just have really admired his choices. If it ends up being those two, I’d be very lucky.”

Miami Vice ran for five seasons from 1984 to 1990 on NBC, starring Don Johnson as Crockett and Philip Michael Thomas as Tubbs. The series heavily drew upon 1980s culture, like music, fashion, and sports cars, and centered on the two Metro-Dade Police Department detectives working undercover in Miami, Florida. Miami Vice also starred Saundra Santiago, Michael Talbott, Olivia Brown, John Diehl, Gregory Sierra, and Edward James Olmos.

Miami Vice ’85 marks the latest reboot of the ‘80s phenomenon. Michael Mann, an executive producer on the original series, wrote and directed the 2006 film adaptation. Colin Farrell starred as Crockett, along with Jamie Foxx as Tubbs. Gong Li, Naomie Harris, Justin Theroux, Ciarán Hinds, and Barry Shabaka Henley also starred in the movie, which grossed $164.2 million at the box office despite polarizing reviews. It has since become a cult favorite.

(Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

Per Miami Vice ‘85’s official logline, the film will explore “the glamour and corruption of mid-80s Miami” and is “inspired by the pilot episode and first season of the landmark television series that influenced culture and set the style of everything from fashion to filmmaking.”

Dan Gilroy penned the script, based on characters created by Anthony Yerkovich from the TV series. Eric Warren Singer wrote an earlier draft of the screenplay. Dylan Clark of Dylan Clark Productions and Kosinski serve as producers on Miami Vice ’85. Executive VP of production development Sara Scott and creative executive of production Christina Hoffrogge will oversee the film for the studio.