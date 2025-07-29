‘The Hunting Party’ Gets Bad News on NBC

Melissa Roxburgh’s sophomore NBC drama just got some bad news.

NBC’s fall 2025 premiere dates have been revealed, and The Hunting Party has officially been pushed back.

The series was set to return this fall, following Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU in place of Found, which was canceled after two seasons. However, The Hunting Party will now air its second season during midseason 2026, while Law & Order: Organized Crime will be settling back into its former slot. The L&O spinoff’s fifth season premiered on Peacock in April and wrapped up in June. Now the full 10-episode season will be coming to NBC, beginning Thursday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET.

According to Deadline, with The Hunting Party moving to midseason, this will give NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics, the Super Bowl, and the NBA All-Star Game the opportunity to promote the new season. Additionally, the series is moving from Vancouver to New York for filming, so the delay will give The Hunting Party additional time to relocate and settle in as it tries to find theater community talent for casting, like the Law & Order franchises have done.

The Hunting Party premiered in January and also stars Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia. It centers on a secret prison suffering an unexpected explosion, with the nation’s worst serial killers escaping. Roxburgh’s former FBI profiler, Bex Henderson, is brought back into the fold alongside an elite team to track down and recapture the deadly criminals before they kill again.

The series was one of the last shows to be renewed for the 2025-26 season following a wave of cancellations on NBC. Even though Season 2 has been pushed back to midseason, it seems like NBC is planning on using all of its resources to promote the show during some of the biggest sports events of the year, which will certainly help. It can be assumed that The Hunting Party will still air on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET, since Organized Crime only has 10 episodes for its fifth season, meaning that it will either air the full season before the end of the year or will finish it off at the beginning of the new year.

More information on The Hunting Party’s second season should be released in the coming months, but for now, the first season is streaming now on Peacock.