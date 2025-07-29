NBC Brings Back ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’

Law & Order: Organized Crime is heading back home.

Following its move from NBC to Peacock for Season 5, the hit Christopher Meloni-led show will return to network TV this fall.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The move was revealed Monday as NBC unveiled its fall 2025 premiere dates schedule, which includes a back-to-back-to-back block of Law & Order shows Thursday nights beginning Sept. 25. However, Law & Order: Organized Crime isn’t returning for a new season. Rather, Season 5, which wrapped its 10-episode run on Peacock last month, will get a second window on NBC. Season 5 episodes will air in Organized Crime’s old Thursday 10 p.m. time slot after new episodes of Law & Order Season 25 and Law & Order: SVU Season 27 beginning at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., respectively.

Play video

Premiering on NBC in April 2021 as the seventh series in the Law & Order franchise, Organized Crime centers around Meloni’s Detective Elliot Stabler as he returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime. The show also stars Danielle Moné Truitt, Tamara Taylor, Ainsley Seiger, Dylan McDermott, Nona Parker Johnson, Brent Antonello, Rick Gonzalez, and Dean Norris. Mariska Hargitay has also brought her character Olivia Benson to the show on several occasions.

Season 5, which premiered in April of this year, explores “the dangerous worlds of cross-border smuggling, high-tech domestic terrorism and a crime family intent on repaying Stabler for the injury he did them in Rome. As his worlds collide, Stabler will put everything on the line to protect the vulnerable and fight for justice.”

Season 5 marked the show’s first not to air on NBC after it was announced in May 2024 that Organized Crime would move to Peacock in a move that was supposed to make it “edgier” and “more intense.” However, since the season didn’t prove to be as dark as initially teased, it was still suitable for its 10 p.m. time slot on broadcast, where it is expected to draw in a fresh audience, according to Deadline.

Law & Order: Organized Crime hasn’t yet been renewed for Season 6. The show’s performance on NBC this fall will reportedly determine NBCUniversal’s decision on its future, but it remains unclear whether or a possible renewal would come at Peacock or NBC.

Law & Order Organized Crime returns to NBC Thursday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. All five seasons of the show are available to stream on Peacock alongside the other Law & Order series.