NBC Selects Fan-Favorite Show to Replace ‘Found’ in Fall Schedule

NBC has officially replaced Found on the fall schedule with another fan-favorite.

The missing persons drama was one of five shows to be canceled by the network last week, despite previous reports suggesting a renewal was likely.

NBC unveiled its fall 2025 schedule, and Thursdays are going to look a tad different with no Found. Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU will continue to lead the night. The Melissa Roxburgh-led procedural The Hunting Party will then round out the night at 10 p.m. ET. The series was one of the latest shows to be renewed by NBC, along with Brilliant Minds. The Hunting Party premiered in January and proved to be a success on the network.

Pictured: Melissa Roxburgh as Rebecca ‘Bex’ Henderson — (Photo by: David Astorga/NBC)

Also starring Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia, The Hunting Party centers on “a small team of investigators who are assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous killers our country has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from a top-secret prison that’s not supposed to exist.” The renewal was not so surprising, as it was reported the show had a good chance to return, but considering Found’s fate, it was still up in the air.

Found premiered in 2023 and was one of few new shows to premiere amid the strikes. Along with The Irrational, it received an early Season 2 renewal not long after debuting. The series stars Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta, and Karan Oberoi. The now-series finale of Found will premiere on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET, and at this point, it’s hard to tell how it will end and if fans will be left with a cliffhanger.

As of now, NBC has not revealed premiere dates for the fall shows, but that should be coming later this summer. Thursdays will once again see a bit of a change, but with another fan-favorite rounding out the night, that shouldn’t be too bad. Found may be ending, but The Hunting Party is sticking around, so at least there’s that. If anything, all episodes are streaming on Peacock, so it’ll be like M&A won’t ever leave, even though there will no longer be new episodes after the series finale. All episodes of The Hunting Party are also streaming on Peacock.