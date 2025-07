13 NBC Shows Get Fall Premiere Dates, See the 2025 Full Schedule

Your favorite shows are returning soon to NBC.

The network has finally revealed fall premiere dates, including for the One Chicago and Law & Order franchises.

While NBC previously released the 2025-26 lineup, there are already some changes. Sophomore drama The Hunting Party has been pushed back to midseason, with Law & Order Thursdays officially returning. The fifth season of Law & Order: Organized Crime, which premiered exclusively on Peacock, will have a run on NBC this fall. Meanwhile, not including sports, NBC’s fall schedule kicks off on Sept. 22 with The Voice and Brilliant Minds. Elsewhere, St. Denis Medical and Happy’s Place will be seeing double on their respective nights. Take a look at the 13 shows that are premiering on NBC this fall.

Thursday, September 4

7 PM – Football Night in America

8:20 PM – NFL Kickoff Game (Dallas at Philadelphia)

Sunday, September 7

7 PM – Football Night in America

8:20 PM – Sunday Night Football (Baltimore at Buffalo)

Monday, September 22

8 PM – The Voice (Season 28 premiere)

10 PM – Brilliant Minds (Season 2 premiere)

Tuesday, September 23

8 PM – The Voice

9 PM – America’s Got Talent

Wednesday, September 24

8 PM – America’s Got Talent (Special)

9 PM – America’s Got Talent (Season 20 finale)

Thursday, September 25

8 PM – Law & Order (Season 25 premiere)

9 PM – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Season 27 premiere)

10 PM – Law & Order: Organized Crime (Season 5 premiere)

Friday, September 26

9 PM – Dateline NBC (Season 34 premiere)

Tuesday, September 30

10 PM – On Brand with Jimmy Fallon (Tuesday premiere)

Wednesday, October 1

8 PM – Chicago Med (Season 11 premiere)

9 PM – Chicago Fire (Season 14 premiere)

10 PM – Chicago P.D. (Season 13 premiere)

Friday, October 3

8 PM – On Brand with Jimmy Fallon (Friday premiere)

Saturday, October 4

11:30 PM – Saturday Night Live (Season 51 premiere)

Tuesday, October 21

6:30 PM – NBA Pre-Game Show

7:30 PM – NBA on NBC

Monday, November 3

8 PM – St. Denis Medical (Season 2 premiere)

8:30 PM – St. Denis Medical

Friday, November 7

8 PM – Happy’s Place (Season 2 premiere)

8:30 PM – Happy’s Place

Held for Midseason

