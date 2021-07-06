‘The Good Doctor’ Fans Root for Shaun in Another Tear-Jerker

During tonight’s episode of The Good Doctor, Shaun (Freddie Highmore), Claire (Antonia Thomas) and Neil (Nicholas Gonzalez) take a case that’s personal for Shaun. The patient, Liam, is also autistic. The show has attracted the largest audience for a new drama this season, and fans took to Twitter to share their love.

This show is so good 😍 I hope it gets picked up for another season. #TheGoodDoctor — WhoDat (@lovejonz618) November 14, 2017



The patient was surprisingly the first other autistic person Shaun has ever met. He needed Claire’s help because she works well with people with autism.

After a failed MRI of the patient, Shaun tells Claire that he doesn’t like the patient because he’s autistic. Claire tells him she thinks Liam doesn’t feel the same way. After all, he helped Liam get comfortable during the MRI. It was only a noise that disturbed the patient.

Shaun learned that he can connect to the patient and keep him calm. “You’re like me,” he tells him.

“mistakes are good. you should make more” #TheGoodDoctor — AmazingAsians48 (@AmazingAsians48) November 14, 2017



When Liam opens his eyes, Shaun realizes he has uveitis. Liam’s parents are happy that Shaun diagnosed him, but they don’t want him operating on their son.

#TheGoodDoctor 😢💔 how could any parents do that to their own children? — ♎️✡️🕎Sharon ♎️✡️🕎 (@moonlitnites09) November 14, 2017



A few fans thought the patient’s mother was rude.

These parents doubting Shaun Murphy are about to catch these hands #TheGoodDoctor — Jel (@Angelica_Fifi) November 14, 2017



Shaun’s “Mistakes are good” line left fans wrecked.

Mistakes are good. You should make more. You’re like me. #TheGoodDoctor pic.twitter.com/BO7feKBLEu — The News Intern (@TheNewsIntern1) November 14, 2017

A humorous subplot of the episode was Shaun needing the perfect TV. Aaron (Richard Schiff) had to remind him that he can’t spend too much on a TV. Jessica (Beau Garrett) had to remind Aaron why he fought for Shaun.

“You fought to hire him because you know he can learn…” – Jessica#TheGoodDoctor pic.twitter.com/nu3VtgICEq — The Good Doctor (@GoodDoctorABC) November 14, 2017



Aaron later confronted Neil about whether or not he agreed with Liam’s parents about Shaun being in surgery. Neil tried to convince the parents that Shaun can operate. He insists that Shaun can do this, but the parents still don’t have confidence in Shaun. Just as they get prepared to leave the hospital, Liam said he wanted Shaun to perform the surgery.

DR. MELENDEZ STICKING UP FOR DR. SHAUN MURPHY IS WONDERFUL CHARACTER DEVELOPMENT 👏👏👏 WE LOVE A HERO#TheGoodDoctor — spoopy sabrina 🇩🇴 (@queridodolans) November 14, 2017



The Good Doctor fans really didn’t like the parents.

Elsewhere in the episode, Jared (Chuku Modu) connected with an older patient who needed a new pacemaker. The man told Jared that his parents were lucky to have him. It’s these stories that prove Saun isn’t the only well-developed character on the show.

I love dr Jared Kalu with all of my heart 💘 #TheGoodDoctor — kaya | thegooddoctor spoilers (@prattmichaelas) November 14, 2017



One Twitter fan was really excited about there being a black therapist on the show.

When #TheGoodDoctor has a black therapist on prime time, I’m so proud and emotional at the same damn time, this is important! pic.twitter.com/pV3mAsNBuL — Tear (@Tearrr_) November 14, 2017



The surgery was complicated, but thankfully, it was a success.

“Don’t touch it.” “I already am.” “If you move it will rupture!” “… I know that’s why I’m not moving” #TheGoodDoctor — Jackie K. (@___jackiekiley) November 14, 2017



OMG this happened to this teenage boy all because of an herbal pill ?#TheGoodDoctor — JAMES #AlwaysHILLARY (@JamesSemaj1220) November 14, 2017



Wasn’t it only a minute ago that they didn’t want him to operate on their son? Now they are thanking Shaun? #TheGoodDoctor pic.twitter.com/gy8gjgn2tX — ashley rose (@ashkeyroad) November 14, 2017

The episode also ended on a downer, with Jared’s patient Glen dying.

I’m…. cryinggggg #TheGoodDoctor I’ve literally cried every single episode… this is so emotional — ⤘ kiki (@veekykiki1) November 14, 2017

Most importantly, did Shaun finally earn that TV? He did help Liam’s parents learn to handle their son’s autism better.

New episodes of The Good Doctor air on ABC at 10 p.m. ET.