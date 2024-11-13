‘The Conners’ Season 7 Premiere Date Revealed

The Conners is preparing for its final season and ABC has finally announced an estimated premiere date. It was revealed in May that the Roseanne spinoff was set to end after its upcoming seventh season, which would only consist of just six episodes. Season 7 was then held off for midseason 2025, giving fans a little more time to say goodbye. ABC just released its midseason schedule, including The Conners’ final season premiere.

According to TV Insider, The Conners will return sometime in March to kick off the final batch of episodes. As of now, a premiere date has not been announced, but now fans will know that they will be able to look forward to reuniting with the beloved family in the spring, and the wait will be worth it. It’s unknown when ABC will announce the premiere date for the final season, but on top of the January premiere dates, the network did also reveal that 9-1-1, Doctor Odyssey, and Grey’s Anatomy will return from their midseason breaks in March as well so it shouldn’t be too long until The Conners joins the lineup.

Videos by PopCulture.com

(Disney/Christopher Willard) LAURIE METCALF, SARA GILBERT, EMMA KENNEY

Rumors surrounding The Conners ending have been ongoing for a couple of years now. Star John Goodman even previously admitted the show could be wrapping up soon. Additionally, EP and showrunner Bruce Helford shared that the Season 6 finale had an extra scene in case of cancellation. While the show only has six more episodes to wrap things up, it is definitely better than just a cancellation with no final season.

Details surrounding Season 7 of The Conners, including plot details and a premiere date, should be announced in the coming weeks. However, fans should expect Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Laurie Metcalf, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, and Jay R. Ferguson to return. Katey Sagal is also a strong possibility to return, as well as any other recurring characters.

Initially starting off as a Roseanne revival, The Conners premiered on ABC in October 2018. The series crossed 100 episodes last season, and while it won’t cross the same amount of episodes as Roseanne, there’s a reason that The Conners ran for seven seasons. It should be both entertaining and emotional to see how it all comes to an end as fans say goodbye to the Conners once again, and it all happens in March 2025 on ABC. A set premiere date will be announced in the near future.