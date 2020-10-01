'The Conners' Season 3 Trailer Shows the Family Cutting up Through the Pandemic

✖

The Conners are headed back to the small screen, and they're tackling some real world issues. On Wednesday, ABC released an all-new trailer for The Conners Season 3, which will find the network's beloved family practicing social distancing and good hygiene amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 30-second pandemic-themed clip finds Darlene and Becky following in Rosennae’s footsteps as they head to work at the old Wellman Plastics plant, where the family matriarch had worked more three decades ago. In scenes that we have all grown accustomed to in recent months, Becky is seen donning a face mask and face shield. Even when not at work, the family can’t escape the pandemic, with another clip showing Mark checking Dan's temperature before he enters the house, where the Conners have to deal with the struggles of quarantine.

We’re checking in on #TheConners starting Wednesday, October 21 so grab a 🍺 and settle back in on the couch. pic.twitter.com/VKsuWudZa9 — The Conners (@TheConnersABC) September 30, 2020

While it was only recently revealed that the ABC sitcom would be tackling the 2020 presidential election, it has been known for weeks now that Season 3 would be heavily influenced by the ongoing pandemic and even feature a prominent storyline centered around it. In May, just ahead of the Season 2 finale, executive producers Bruce Helford, Bruce Rasmussen, and Dave Caplan revealed that the pandemic would be "woven" into the season.

"We'll absolutely be dealing with it," Helford told TVLine. "We're a show that reflects reality, so we're obligated [to address it]. I would think somebody in the family would be taking the jobs no one else wants, [like] working in grocery stores. They'd be taking jobs that put them at risk because they need the money, like most of blue-collar America."

Rasmussen added that the season would show the real-life affects the pandemic and the corresponding lockdowns have had on businesses. He explained that the Lunch Box, the family's restaurant, would be impacted. He also teased that Dan "may be getting some mortgage forgiveness" on his already-late payments.

Speaking to Deadline this week, Helford revealed so far, there have been four episodes have been filmed. He explained that the pandemic will most likely be a theme throughout all the episodes of the season. Helford added that while "there are a lot of shows that aren't going to be reflecting what’s really going on," he and others working on The Conners "felt that it was an obligation to our viewers and to stay relevant and to show them how it's like for a family that knows how to get through hard times but is thrown a curve like never before."

The Conners Season 3 premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. Stay tuned to PopCulutre.com for the latest updates.