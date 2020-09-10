'The Conners' Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed

✖

ABC finally announced the premiere dates for its fall comedy line-up, including The Conners. The Roseanne spin-off will kick off its third season on Wednesday, Oct. 21, alongside The Goldbergs Season 8 and Black-ish Season 7. ABC will also debut American Housewife Season 5 during the last week of October. ABC previously announced return dates for its reality TV line-up and will unveil return dates for dramas soon.

The Goldbergs will kick things off with two new episodes on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. ET. The Conners will follow at 9 p.m. ET and Black-ish at 9:30 p.m. ET. American Housewife will premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 8:30 p.m. ET, its regular timeslot for the rest of the season. "We couldn’t be more excited to spread some much-needed joy with our Wednesday night comedy lineup," ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said in a statement Thursday. "While we had to be incredibly flexible this year, we are so lucky that we’re able to continue our long tradition of making Wednesday night comedy a strong staple of our fall broadcast schedule."

Before Black-ish's seventh season kicks off, ABC will air a one-hour election-themed special on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 10 p.m. ET, ABC announced earlier this month. The first episode will find Junior (Marcus Scribner) learning he was purged from voter rolls just before he was set to vote. The second episode is a fully-animated episode, directed by Oscar-winner Matthew A. Cherry (Hair Love), and features Dre (Anthony Anderson) helping a co-worker's Congressional campaign.

As for The Conners, the series is expected to touch on the coronavirus pandemic. The Season 3 poster even features the show's stars wearing face masks with the same patterns as the famous Conners couch. During an appearance on Good Morning America late last month, star Sara Gilbert said she believes the show's fans want to see their reality reflected in the show. "I think people ... they want to see some version of what's happening in the world or in their lives," she said. "I think it would be strange to just be sitting at a restaurant with a group of people in a scene when that's not what's happening in the world."

The Conners resumed filming over the summer without a live studio audience. Gilbert said the crew took "pretty expensive" measures to keep everyone safe. "I think no decision is being taken lightly right now," she said. "I think everybody, no matter who we are, are sort of weighing out what we can do and can't do, and what feels safe."

ABC's fall season kicks off Monday with Dancing With The Stars Season 29 at 8 p.m. ET. Celebrity Family Feud, Press Your Luck, and Match Game are premiering on Sept. 24. The Bachelorette's new season kicks off on Thursday, Oct. 13. ABC will announce the return of its dramas, including The Good Doctor and Grey's Anatomy, at a later date.