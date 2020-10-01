'The Conners' to Air Trump vs. Biden Election Episode

✖

While much of Hollywood slowly gets back on its feet amid the coronavirus pandemic, ABC’s The Conners didn’t want to waste much time once the show got the all-clear to return to get an episode together in time for the Nov. 3 presidential election. The series, which has taken some creative risks in the past, including a live episode, will be airing a special episode that will tackle the election that will pit Donald Trump against Joe Biden.

Bruce Helford, the showrunner of the hit comedy show, spoke to a panel of reporters on Wednesday and, according to The Wrap, is excited for the episode they were able to put together ahead of the election. Helford will have plenty of content to pull from when it comes time to put an episode together ahead of the election. Trump and Biden engaged in their first debate on Tuesday, a highly-contested event that saw both men going on the attack against one another and will face-off against each other one more time in October before the election.

The episode, he said, will discuss the “the polarization in America.” He didn’t dive into details about what viewers can expect from the episode, but fans of the show won’t be surprised to learn of the show’s plans to tackle politics. Back in February, The Conners did a live episode as the New Hampshire primary was going on and performed an episode while also commentating on what was going on in real-time as ABC News’ coverage was seen playing on the on-set television.

During Helford’s talk with reporters, he also provided insight into another episode he is excited about: Halloween. Once they learned they could return to the set, Helford said they quickly put together an episode to run for their Oct. 28 season premiere. “We rushed into production to do an episode that discusses Halloween, for one thing, because Halloween won’t be the same this year,” Helford explained. He added that the 30-minute show would give viewers a look at how the family will keep the tradition alive despite all that’s going amid the pandemic.

The Conners was renewed for a third season earlier in the year, much to the delight of the viewers. The series has been one of the most highly-rated shows on ABC and across the major networks thanks to the show’s stars, including Sara Gilbert, John Goodman, Lecy Goranson and Laurie Metcalf. ABC premiered the show, which served as a spinoff of Roseanne, in 2018.