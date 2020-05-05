'The Conners': Lecy Goranson Weighs in on Season 3 Possibly Addressing Coronavirus Pandemic

✖

The Season 2 finale of The Conners has fans eagerly anticipating how things will wrap up for the time being between a road trip to Mexico and a possible foreclosure on the house. In the meantime, star Lecy Goranson has been tweeting on behalf of the show's official account, where she addressed some possible Season 3 storylines while defending her character, Becky.

During the Twitter Q&A, user Cryptoblast asked if the show would address the coronavirus pandemic next season. They even offered some ideas on how different characters would be concerned, like how Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) would be extra paranoid or Darlene (Sara Gilbert) would want testing or her kids. They also brought up ignorance, which they added would be "Becky being Becky." In the reply, Goranson said it's likely that the show's writers "will address the pandemic, but called out their classification of Becky. "I think Becky is highly intelligent," she added.

Hi CryptoBlast! I imagine the writers will address the pandemic. But I don't know about the "ignorance" part. I think Becky is highly intelligent! https://t.co/rsFNAx0IJo — The Conners (@TheConnersABC) May 5, 2020

It's unclear when, exactly, The Conners will return for Season 3, given the industry-wide shutdowns of film and TV productions in March to help slow the spread of coronavirus. It's also meant that some shows, like Grey's Anatomy, had to shuffle around their own season finales and hopefully pick up those stories whenever productions are deemed safe to resume. The upcoming fall schedule for 2020 is already looking fairly slim as networks will have to get creative when it comes to keeping viewers tuned in.

The Conners, however, has been unaffected by the shutdown, at least so far. Meaning the Season 2 finale, titled "Bridge Over Troubled Conners," will air as initially planned. It will also pick up where the most recent episode left off, which found Dan (John Goodman) reading a letter from the bank informing him they were going to foreclose on the house. It was a devastating bit of news for Dan to get, particularly after some long-standing issues with his love life had finally been resolved and he'd managed to start a real relationship with Louise (Katey Sagal).

The Conners Season 2 finale airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. For anyone unable to catch it live or didn't set their DVRs, the episode will be available to stream the following day on Hulu and ABC.com.