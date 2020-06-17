'The Conners' Gets New Day, Time on ABC This Fall

The Bachelorette is switching up the Tuesday night comedy block following ABC's new schedule reveal. As a result, The Conners — which just celebrated a Season 3 renewal — is getting a new day slot. As The Bachelorette switches from Monday to Tuesday evenings, this forces The Conners to shift from Tuesday nights to Wednesdays at 9 p.m. — the former Modern Family slot.

Other major changes are David E. Kelley's new drama Big Sky, which will take over the hard-hitting spot of 10 p.m. on Tuesday nights following The Bachelorette according to TVLine. Black-ish and Mixed-ish have been moved to midseason. Tiffany Haddish's show Kids Say the Darndest Things was canceled and Supermarket Sweep will take over that time slot on Sundays at 8 p.m. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic that turned into a nationwide lockdown, ABC's fall lineup will start a little later than usual.

The Conners cast have had to go through some major adjustments in recent years following the firing of Rosanne Barr. The show that originated from the popular 90s sitcom Rosanne, had to completely re-angle their storyline when the show's lead character was no longer going to be the face of the comedy. There was already pressure to get signed on for future seasons following the reboot, but fans and cast members have held on with hope as each season comes to an end, including last season.

The show wrapped Season 2 on May 5 with Becky's (Lecy Goranson) baby daddy Emilio (Rene Rosado) re-entering the U.S. illegally. Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) are also facing new challenges when they needed to use the money they were saving up to buy a house with to help Dan (John Goodman). Dan and Louise (Katy Sagal) will also face challenges in their relationship.

Fans wondered if they'll see more of Sagal since it was a huge adjustment for viewers and the cast since everyone has been used to Barr being the main woman in Goodman's life on-screen. However, executive producer Bruce Helford said that she does plan on appearing more given her schedule. "We spoke to Katey and she said she will definitely be doing more Connors," he told the outlet. "We don't know what her complete availability will be. And now, of course, her pilot was never shot. It will probably take longer to get on its feet than we will. God willing, we'll be back shooting in August shooting." He continued with a joke saying that they "don't want to have to kill anybody else off."