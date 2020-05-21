'The Conners' Celebrates Season 3 Renewal, and Fans Join the Fun

ABC renewed The Conners, the Ronseanne sequel series, for a third season on Thursday. The news was met with an enthusiastic response from fans, especially following this month's Season 2 finale. The show features John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman in the roles they originated on Roseanne.

On Thursday, ABC renewed 13 shows for the 2020-2021 television season, including The Conners. The other renewed shows are American Housewife, Stumptown, The Goldbergs, black-ish, A Million Little Things, mixed-ish, The Rookie, The Bachelor, Dancing With The Stars, Who Wants to be a Millionaire and 20/20. Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, The Good Doctor, American Idol and America's Funniest Home Videos were previously renewed as well. ABC also picked up two new shows, David E. Kelley's Big Sky and the Kyra Sedgwick sitcom Call Your Mother.

The Conners wrapped up its second season on May 5, with Becky's (Goranson) baby daddy Emilio (Rene Rosado) re-entering the U.S. illegally. Darlene (Gilbert) and Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) are also facing new challenges when they needed to use money they were saving up to buy a house with to help Dan (Goodman). Dan and Louise (Katey Sagal) will also face challenges in their relationship.