'The Conners' Family Member Not Returning for Season 6

Ahead of The Conners Season 6, Jayden Rey is leaving the series. TVLine has announced that the young actress, who plays Mary Conners, DJ's daughter, will not be returning for the upcoming season of the sitcom. While a reason for the exit has not been revealed, Rey did only appear in five episodes of Season 5's 22-episode season. Her departure comes not long after on-screen dad Michael Fishman left The Conners after Season 4.

Rey has been on The Conners since the beginning. The daughter of Fishman's DJ and Maya Lynne Robinson's Geena, Mary is named after her late great-great-grandmother, Nana Mary. How the series will write her out is unknown, but hopefully, it will be in a way where she will be able to return in the future if the opportunity arises. Mary Conner is actually Rey's second role ever, after appearing in an episode of CBS' Unforgettable back in 2014. As of now, she has nothing else lined up, but now that she is free, it's possible fans will be seeing her again on their screens real soon.

Jayden Rey's exit also comes not long after it was revealed that Sean Astin will be returning as Becky's love interest, Tyler. He first appeared in an episode during Season 5, and while it was unknown when and if he would return since his schedule can be crazy, executive producer Bruce Helford remained hopeful during an interview with TVLine, noting they "definitely want to bring them back together" and they "love Sean."

Meanwhile, there has been speculation that The Conners might be ending soon. While nothing is confirmed, the fact that the show has now lost two of its stars so close together is not a good thing, especially since it was so sudden. It is possible that Rey's departure has been planned for a while, and they're just now releasing the details. At the very least, hopefully, the show will explain Mary's absence and reveal whether or not there's a possibility for her return in the future.

Fans will have to tune in on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC when The Conners Season 6 premieres. It's been a long time coming, and there will only be 13 episodes due to the strikes, but it will definitely be worth the wait.