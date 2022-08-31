Michael Fishman Reveals His Exit From 'The Conners' Was Not His Decision

Michael Fishman has exited The Conners ahead of the show's fifth season, but the actor revealed that it was not his decision to leave. In a lengthy statement to PEOPLE, Fishman said he was "told" that he would not return for the upcoming season. "It has been my honor to play DJ Conner. It's every actor's dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life."

He continued, "I am proud of the work I did as part of Roseanne and The Conners. Especially the privilege of playing a military veteran, interracial spouse, and the father of a biracial child, portrayed by the amazing Jayden Rey." Fishman then added, "I pride myself on professionalism, building lifelong connections and meaningful friends through production. Demonstrating my skills through the first few years of The Conners culminating in the opportunity to Direct 'Halloween' and 'The Election vs. The Pandemic.' That successful collaboration earned me four more opportunities as a Director last season. I achieved a dream with lifelong friends, propelling me toward another aspect of my career that comes with endless possibilities."

Fishman went on to say, "While I wholeheartedly will miss Friday night tapings in front of our loyal audiences, alongside our amazing cast and crew, I am excited for the opportunities coming in the next chapter of my career. I have a number of projects I am pitching as a writer, and am negotiating my next directing opportunities. Although I no longer have the privilege to portray D.J., my desire, passion, and skill of bringing characters to life as an actor continues. I appreciate all those who support and have supported my work.

Finally, he explained, "While I was told I would not be returning for Season 5, Lanford was a valuable place to grow up, learn and develop. I was incredibly lucky to return home and demonstrate my expansion. As I venture into the world to build the future, I send tremendous love and success to everyone involved in production."

Rey, who plays Fishman's on-screen daughter Mary, will reportedly still be a series regular on the show. Additionally, John Goodman (Dan), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Lecy Goranson (Becky), Emma Kenney (Harris), Ames McNamara (Mark), and Jay R. Ferguson (Ben). It is also confirmed that Katey Sagal will remain in her recurring role as Louise, Dan's second wife. While Fishman is not currently set to return, it's said that he could possibly come back for a guest role in the future. The Conners Season 5 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 21 at its new time, 8/7c, on ABC.