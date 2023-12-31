'The Conners' Season 6 Trailer Reveals Star's Return as Love Interest

The Conners is coming back, and so is Sean Astin. The fan-favorite Goonies star initially joined the ABC sitcom earlier this year as Tyler, a love interest of Lecy Goranson's Becky. The duo was set up by Jackie and Louise, knowing that Becky has been struggling to find someone new and move on after the death of her husband, Mark. While he did only guest-star in Season 5, Episode 20, "What's So Funny About Peas, Love and Understanding?," executive producer Bruce Helford teased that bringing back Astin was a for sure possibility, noting that he and Goranson "were great together."

With the strikes over and Hollywood furiously trying to save the 2023-24 broadcast season, trailers are starting to come out for the highly anticipated upcoming seasons. TVLine dropped an exclusive look at the first promo for The Conners Season 6, with Astin returning as the FedEx pilot. From the looks of it, Tyler is already fitting in with the Conners and even joking around with John Goodman's Dan. It's unknown how many episodes Astin will be in, but since he will be sticking around as Becky's boyfriend, fans should hopefully expect him to be appearing in a recurring capacity.

There are only 13 episodes for Season 6, due to the delays from the strikes, so hopefully Astin will be in at least a few of the episodes. Since fans know that he is returning, that is definitely better than nothing. The series does also have a lot of other storylines to knock out in those 13 episodes. The trailer also hinted at a storyline involving Estelle Parsons' Beverly Harris, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in Season 5. Dan and Sara Gilbert's Darlene were standing in Bev's living room, and Darlene told her father she was scared, as her grandmother was nowhere to be found.

Season 6 of The Conners will surely be both an intense and entertaining season for multiple reasons. Luckily, the long wait is finally almost over, and fans will be reunited with the beloved family very soon. Don't miss Sean Astin's return, along with the Conners family, in Season 6 of The Conners premiering on Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The last four episodes of Season 5 are streaming on Hulu, with Season 1 reruns beginning on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 9:30 p.m. on The CW.