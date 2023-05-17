'The Conners' Executive Producer Teases Sean Astin's Return

It was just announced that ABC has renewed The Conners for Season 6, meaning it's time to predict just what could happen next season. One storyline fans are likely hoping for is the return of Sean Astin, who guest-starred in an episode of Season 5 when his character went on a date with Becky. Executive producer Bruce Helford teased to TVLine the possibility of bringing Astin back, especially since the chemistry between him and Lecy Goranson was so great.

"Absolutely," Helford shared. "Whenever we bring in a new love interest, we've got to watch the chemistry because we never know [if it will work]. But we love Sean, and they were great together, so we definitely want to bring them back together and see what we can find there."

Sean Astin guest-starred in Season 5, Episode 20, "What's So Funny About Peas, Love and Understanding?" as Tyler, who is set up on a date with Lecy Goranson's Becky. While Astin was only in one episode, it was clear that there was definitely something between Tyler and Becky, and since Becky needs to find someone new after losing her husband, he may just be the perfect guy for her. Since it sounds like they love the pairing, it's highly possible we'll see Tyler again in Season 6.

It might not be so easy getting Sean Astin to appear on The Conners next season, just because he is a pretty busy man with likely plenty of upcoming roles. Since the series won't be coming back until midseason, as per the ABC fall schedule, that could work in Astin's favor. However, it also depends on how the storyline goes and making it work, but if they really want him back, then they would definitely make it happen.

The Conners' renewal was a long time coming, and it will still be a little bit longer until Season 6 premieres, unfortunately. The series will be premiering sometime during midseason, so it gives some time to figure out storylines, at least for after the writers' strike. This will also give time to figure out how exactly to bring Sean Astin's Tyler back and what storylines they can come up with for him and Becky. Fans will just have to wait and see if something more will happen between them, and in the meantime, they can theorize what might happen in Season 6.