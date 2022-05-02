'That '70s Show': Topher Grace Confirms Return for 'That '90s Show' in Perfect Way

✖

That '70s Show fans received welcome news on Saturday when it was reported that Topher Grace and his main co-stars (minus Danny Masterson) would return for guest appearances on That '90s Show. This sequel series, which will premiere on Netflix soon, will follow Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the daughter of Eric Forman (Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon). It makes perfect sense for Grace and Prepon to reprise their roles, and Grace confirmed the reports of a return on Saturday.

The 43-year-old actor, who also stars in ABC's Home Economics, shared an Instagram picture of himself wearing a T shirt that reads "Point Place Vikings Class of '77." Point Place, Wisconsin, is the fictional setting of That '70s Show and That '90s Show. He captioned the photo, "Yup, still fits." He also added the hashtag for "Hello, Wisconsin," the tagline Ashton Kutcher yells at the end of That '70s Show's title sequence.

Grace, Prepon and Kutcher are also coming back for That '90s Show, as will Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp. Smith and Rupp will especially play notable roles in the show, effectively being two of the lead stars, as opposed to the others' status as guest stars. The duo will reprise their roles as Red and Kitty Forman as they look after Leia, who is spending a summer in Point Place.

In addition to Grace's confirmation, Valderrama also confirmed he'd be back via Instagram on Sunday. He showed off a box of his character Fez's clothes before trying one outfit on. It still fit him perfectly.

No release date is set for That '90s Show quite yet, but the series is well into production. Netflix has ordered a 10-episode first season, with no word on if they'll extend the order for more episodes and/or additional seasons. Other announced cast members include Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi and Sam Morelos. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more updates on the show as they become available.