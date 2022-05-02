'That '70s Show': Wilmer Valderrama Puts His Fez Costume Back on to Mark 'That '90s Show' Return

✖

Wilmer Valderrama is dusting off Fez's flashy wardrobe as the That '70s Show star prepares for the upcoming spin-off, That '90s Show. After Valderrama was confirmed to be appearing in the new Netflix show to reprise his unlucky-in-love foreign exchange student character, the actor took to Instagram with a cheeky new Instagram post that had fans going wild.

The video begins with an old box marked 'Fez '70' before panning to a delightfully retro rack of clothes. Valderrama looks right at home zipping up his signature tight pants and buttoning up his colorful wide-lapel shirt – but not too far. The clip ends with Valderrama all dressed up and looking like Fez all grown up. "Red? Let's try this Amédica word again.. #HelloWisconsin Yup, still fits.." he captioned the post, adding a playful emoji. Co-star Topher Grace, who will also be reprising his role as Eric Forman, approved of the walk down memory lane, writing in the comments, "Missed this guy."

That '90s Show picks up following Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the daughter of main characters Eric Forman and Pinciotti from the original series. Leia spends the summer with her grandparents Red and Kitty Foreman in Wisconsin during the series, played by returning original actors Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp. Also returning to reprise their roles are Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso) – although it isn't clear how the original cast will appear just yet.

"Hello, Wisconsin! It's 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red," the official logline for the series reads. "Sex, drugs and rock 'n roll never dies, it just changes clothes."

Also starring in That '90s Show are Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Do and Sam Morelos. Original cast member Danny Masterson, who played Steven Hyde in the '70s iteration, will not return, as he is scheduled to go on trial in August on three charges of rape. If convicted, he could face up to 45 years in prison.