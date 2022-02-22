Divisive Cartoon Network Show Returning for Eighth Season

The delightful and hilarious Teen Titans Go! series earned an eighth season, Cartoon Network announced last week. Although the show might be a little too light-hearted for comic book traditionalists who loved CN’s first show about the characters, the newer show’s massive success is undeniable as it has attracted both young and adult fans. The Teen Titans Go! franchise has also included the critically acclaimed theatrical release Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, as well as several direct-to-video films like the upcoming Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse.

Teen Titans Go! Season 8 will debut on Cartoon Network later this year and will feature the franchise debut of DC Comics characters like Beard Hunter and King Shark. There will also be new celebrity guests popping in. During Season 8, the show will reach the 400th episode milestone. It is already the longest-running animated series inspired by DC Comics characters.

“The undeniable success of Teen Titans Go!, with its signature blend of action and subversive Super Hero humor, is a testament to the phenomenal work of executive producer Pete Michail and the show team,” Sam Register, President at Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, said in a statement. “Seven seasons, one theatrical feature film, multiple specials, celebrity cameos, and no end in sight, this show has carved out its own lane in the acclaimed legacy established by the original Teen Titans animated series.”

In addition to the new season, WarnerMedia also announced Mayhem in the Multiverse, a crossover with the DC Super Hero Girls series. In the movie, the Teen Titans from the Teen Titans Go! universe learn that their counterparts in the DC Super Hero Girls world need their help to stop Lex Luthor. They crossover to the other universe to help save the day. The movie will be released on Blu-ray, DVD and digital platforms on May 24, four days before it airs on Cartoon Network. It will also be released on HBO Max on June 28.

Teen Titans Go! was developed by Michael Jelenic and Aaron Horvath, using the designs of the very serious 2003-2006 Teen Titans series as a foundation. The series debuted in 2013 and features the characters Robin, Starfire, Cyborg, Raven, and Beast Boy. The team lives in Jump City and is filled with in-jokes that only seasoned DC Comics fans could understand. In 2018, Teen Titans Go! To The Movies hit theaters and was a surprise hit. Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans followed in 2019, although this wasn’t released to theaters. In 2021, Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam aired on Cartoon Network to promote Space Jam: A New Legacy. Teen Titans Go! and its accompanying movies are now available on HBO Max.