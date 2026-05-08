CBS Guest Star Says Her Role Is Here to Stay

Vivica A. Fox isn’t leaving The Young and the Restless anytime soon! The veteran actress, who recently reprised her role as Stephanie Simmons for a big family twist revealing Holden (Nathan Owens) as her son with Malcolm (Shemar Moore), confirmed to Soap Opera Digest that she’s in it for the long haul.

“Stephanie definitely has a future here on The Young and the Restless — a bright future!” she told the outlet, explaining that she was “thrilled” when the powers-that-be approached her about staying on the show.

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“I was thrilled, to be very honest with you. Most of the time, they’re like, ‘Oh, you did an arc, thank you very much, it’s been great.’ But no, the producer and the writers have all just been so kind and they were like, ‘We so appreciate what you’ve done and we’d love to do some more!’ So, stay tuned for more,” she said.

Last week on Y&R, Stephanie went back to New York City to see her patient, Malcolm, after Cane (Billy Flynn) was determined to be a compatible bone marrow donor. That led to speculation that Fox may have wrapped up her run on the show — even from Fox herself — but now we know otherwise.

“Episode 13353” — Coverage of the CBS Original Daytime Series THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Vivica A. Fox as Dr. Stephanie Simmons. Photo: Christine Bartolucci/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

“I never saw this one coming,” she said. “It’s been such a surprising shock but so fulfilling, and I am just so happy to be home, I really am — and I want to thank all the fans for the support and welcoming Stephanie back. It’s a lot of work, but I absolutely love it. I love what I do, and I love being here on Young and the Restless.”

As for what could be in Stephanie’s future, Fox hints that while Nathan wasn’t pleased about his mom lying to him about his dad’s identity, “he’s got some little secrets that are gonna come out, too. We gotta have drama, honey!”