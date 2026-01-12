Luke Grimes Speaks out on Big Change to His ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff

Luke Grimes is weighing in on the name change of his upcoming Yellowstone spinoff, Marshals.

After news broke last week that the CBS drama, originally titled Y: Marshals, had dropped the “Y” and would be known simply as Marshals, the lead actor spoke about the change on the red carpet for the 2026 Golden Globe Awards.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Asked “why” the change was made by Entertainment Tonight‘s Nischelle Turner, Grimes quipped, “Well, it sounded like a question, didn’t it — Y: Marshals?”

On a more serious note, he added, “I think they just wanted to make sure that people knew it was a Yellowstone world, Taylor Sheridan world kind of a show. And it’s clear once you see Kayce [Dutton] that it is that, so I think we can drop the ‘Y’ now.”

CBS/YouTube

Grimes reprises his role as Kayce Dutton in Marshals when the new series premieres on March 1 on CBS. On Marshals, Kayce leaves Dutton Ranch behind to join “an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence,” as per the show’s description.

In addition to Grimes, Yellowstone viewers will recognize returning actors Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton, Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater, and Mo Brings Plenty as Mo.

The Yellowstone spinoff also stars Arielle Kebbel, Ash Santos and Tatanka Means as Kayce’s fellow marshals, with Brett Cullen making his debut in the recurring role of Harry Gifford, head of the U.S. Marshals in Montana. Logan Marshall-Green also stars as Pete Calvin, Kayce’s friend from the military.

Play video

“I fought every day to get out from under the weight of the Yellowstone,” Kayce says in the first show trailer. “I’ve lost my teammates, my parents, even my brothers. I know sometimes good men have to do bad things. But I’m trying to find a new beginning.”

Later, as Kayce meets up with his new team, he’s warned, “[It] may look like God’s country to you, but the devil is running free out there.”

Kayce also receives some advice from Thomas Rainwater as he weighs the implications of his new Marshal role. “Duttons are all born with a killer’s instincts, but you are not a killer, Kayce,” Thomas tells him. “You are a protector.”

Marshals premieres on Sunday, March 1, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.



