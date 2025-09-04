Beth and Rip ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘The Dutton Ranch’ Casts Another Big Name

Yellowstone spinoff The Dutton Ranch has added an Oscar-nominated actor to its cast.

Ed Harris has joined the upcoming Paramount+ spinoff focusing on the lives of Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, Variety reported Wednesday.

The Westworld actor, who received four Academy Award nominations for The Hours, Pollock, The Truman Show, and Apollo 13, will play Everett McKinney, who is described as “a weathered veteran and veterinarian who treats animals with compassion and understanding and has a good sense of humor.”

Ed Harris attends the “Long Day’s Journey Into Night” Premiere during the Glasgow Film Festival on February 28, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Euan Cherry/Getty Images)

In addition to Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, who will reprise their Yellowstone roles as Beth and Rip, Finn Little has been confirmed to be returning to the Taylor Sheridan universe as his Yellowstone character, Carter.

Annette Bening will be a newcomer to the Dutton world, playing Beulah Jackson, “the powerful, cunning, and charming head of a major ranch in Texas.”

“Beth Dutton (Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Hauser) are grateful for the peace they sought, fought, and nearly died for with their 7,000-acre Dutton Ranch,” the show’s official logline reads. “With tough times and stiff competition, Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter (Little) becomes the man he’s supposed to be.”

A premiere date for The Dutton Ranch has yet to be announced.

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler and Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton on Paramount Network’s Yellowstone. (Paramount Network)

The Beth and Rip-focused spinoff is just one of the many Yellowstone franchise spinoffs in the works. The follow-up series to 1883 and 1923, 1944, is in the works at Paramount+, as is The Madison, which stars Michelle Pfeiffer, Matthew Fox, and Patrick J. Adams as a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana.

CBS also has a Yellowstone spinoff in the works, debuting Y: Marshals in early 2026. Luke Grimes reprises his role as Kayce Dutton as he leaves Dutton Ranch to join “an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence,” as per the official logline.