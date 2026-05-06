How Justin Baldoni Feels About the Blake Lively ‘It Ends With Us’ Settlement

Justin Baldoni is relieved that the legal saga from It Ends With Us is over. His legal team spoke with media outlets, per PEOPLE, about Baldoni and his co-star, Blake Lively, reaching a settlement two weeks ahead of their scheduled trial.

Lively sued Baldoni and his production company in 2024, citing sexual harassment, hostile workplace enviroment, and retaliation. Baldoni countered in a staggering $400 million lawsuit, citing defamation as one of his issues.

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After news broke that Lively, 38, and the film’s production entities had reached a settlement, lawyers on Baldoni’s side say they are “very pleased” with how the dispute concluded following months of legal back-and-forth. “I can’t talk about the terms of the settlement, but what I can tell you is that he is ecstatic, that both Jamie and Justin are ecstatic at the results of this and the settlement itself. They are very pleased with where this ended up,” his lawyer told Extra.

He noted that Baldoni, 42, was no longer personally involved in the litigation by the time settlement discussions began as per the judge’s ruling in April, officially removing him as a defendant. “This is not his settlement,” the lawyer said. “He’s already out of the case by the time this settlement discussion even starts. Justin Baldoni is not a party, and that’s what gets forgotten a lot.”

He added, “If you’re looking at this settlement as a win or a loss or anything else, I think he just looks at it as a logical ending to a case that he was already out of.” According to the lawyer, the case had shifted significantly before both sides entered settlement discussions.

“Ten of the 13 claims were gone as a result of the summary judgment motion,” the lawyer said. “Five individuals were out of the case. What remained was really Blake Lively versus It Ends With Us, the movie LLC, the agency group and Wayfarer Studios.”