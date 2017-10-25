Tamara Braun to Return to ‘General Hospital’

Tamara Braun is returning to Port Charles, but this time as an entirely new character.

Entertainment Weekly exclusively reported that the Emmy-winning actress is set to make her reappearance on General Hospital on November 21st, although she won’t be reprising her role as Carly Corinthos. It is speculated that her new role will be connected to last month’s return of Steve Burton, who is currently known as Patient 6 on the show.

Fans of the hit ABC soap opera will recall that Braun portrayed Carly from 2001 until her exit from the show in 2005. The role earned her an Emmy nod, and after leaving, she went on to play Ava Vatali on NBC’s soap opera Days of Our Lives, a roll she claimed form 2008-2016. Braun also had a stint on the Amazon drama Bosch.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC at 3 pm EST.