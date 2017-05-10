NBC Renews Taken For Season 2

Looks like Bryan Mills will get a second chance to build up his very particular set of skills.

Variety is reporting that NBC’s TV series based on the movie Taken will get a second season. However, executive producer Alexander Cary will not be coming back for the new year. So maybe some major retooling from the network will be in the cards for the sagging series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Based on Luc Besson‘s film featuring Liam Neeson as the main character, the show was a prequel to the events of the film showing former Green Beret Mills, played by Clive Standen, joining the CIA.

A new showrunner is expected to be revealed soon for the series which is getting another shot despite low ratings. The second season will be made up of 16 episodes, increasing the order of 10 from the first season.

Variety reports that the series averaged 5.1 million viewers and a 1.0 rating per episode, which aren’t particularly stellar numbers. But the trade also states the production’s low cost and popularity in international markets gave the renewal better odds.

Taken airs Monday nights at 10pm EST on NBC.

Former Green Beret Bryan Mills must overcome a personal tragedy, in order to get revenge while starting his career as a special intelligence operative.

Taken stars Clive Standen as Bryan Mills, Gaius Charles as John, Brooklyn Sudano as Asha, Monique Gabriela Curnen as Vlasik, Michael Irby as Sam Gilroy, Jose Pablo Cantillo as Bernie Harris, James Landry Hébert as Mark Casey, and Jennifer Beals as Christina Hart.

[H/T NBC]