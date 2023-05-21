'S.W.A.T.': Shemar Moore Speaks out After Season 6 Finale

Shemar Moore has been a champion of his CBS crime drama S.W.A.T. It's been a confusing few weeks for the cast and fans of the show. After six successful seasons, it was announced that the show had been canceled. The reason for the cancelation reportedly came down to CBS and SONY not being able to come to a financial agreement. Moore took to Instagram Live to share his upset over the decision. "I'm a little bit sad. I'm a lot of bit sad. We got canceled – S.W.A.T….S.W.A.T. got canceled," he said. "We're the best show on Friday nights at 8 for CBS. The last two years we've been killing it…we've done nothing wrong." The Young and the Restless alum noted the lack of diversity in primetime television, hinting that he feels racism may have played a part in the decision. "We did everything that was asked for. And let me tell the truth: Did you know that I am the only African American male lead on network television? Not streaming, not cable…network television. I am the only African American male lead on network television." According to Moore, other shows in the slot that featured an African American male lead were not No. 1. But days later, the network reversed its decision and promised a seventh and final season. Now, Moore is celebrating the finale, and looking forward to what's next.

In a series of photos posted to his Instagram account, Moore captioned the post: "Thank you to all the Homies, Fans, n Baby Girls for tuning in for the Season Finale and for an AMAZING season!!! We'll see you for Season 7 soon."

Moore was happy with the reversal, acknowledging a proper conclusion is better than what was initially offered. The season 6 finale was to be the final episode of the series before the reversal. Moore also thanked everyone involved for bringing the show back.

Ahead of the season 6 premiere, Moore spoke with us about what makes the show a continued success and noted its timely storylines and viewers rooting for the cast to go after the bad guys. "We love that we're a thrill ride, an action show. You get to see cops do super cool things that really go [on] in real life – from helicopter chases, and repelling off of buildings, and motorcycle chases and car chases, hand to hand combat, chasing down the bad guys, and the explosions, edge of your seat fun stuff. But we also stay grounded in current topics," he said.

He added: "We''ve done episodes through the years from school shooting topics, suicide by cop, human trafficking. We did a whole Black Lives Matter type of episode. So we hit current topics without being preachy. We don't talk about religion, we don't talk about politics. When you're watching S.W.A.T., you just have a good time with a fun, cool message, and kind of a sense of humanity."