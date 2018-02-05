Social Media Complains About ‘This Is Us’ Late Start After Super Bowl

NBC might have warned This Is Us fans to extend their DVRs for recording the show, but that did not stop Pearson family fans from getting impatient.

Many of them took to Twitter to complain about the late start. The dramatic episode, which will finally show us how Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) died, did not start immediately after the game because the NFL had to present the Vince Lombardi trophy to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here are some of the complaints:

Alright, game was over 13 minutes ago. Time for the real reason I stayed up this late… #ThisIsUs. pic.twitter.com/CHyBqKnXXO — Kellsi Blackshire (@KellsiDye) February 5, 2018



Not because of the Super Bowl…because This is Us will start so late! #SuperSickMonday #ThisIsUs — Patty Haggerty (@haggertyp) February 5, 2018

For many, it was the only reason why they were staying up late.

Great. Only 14-minutes left until #ThisIsUs — the only real reason why I’m up this late on a Sunday. — KG (@kayjaygee24) February 5, 2018

People could have watched the trophy ceremony online, right? Did NBC have to air it?

People can watch the trophy presentation online. Ugh beyond annoyed with @Nbc please put on #ThisIsUs it is getting late. — Nae Nae (@DanaeLyn) February 5, 2018

The cast of This Is Us was all over the Super Bowl, as NBC continued to promote the series. Created by Dan Fogelman, the show is now in its second season. The post-Super Bowl episode is poised to answer the show’s central question. We know Jack dies, but This Is Us has yet to show us exactly how.

Actors from the show are also set to appear on the special post-Super Bowl episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The series follows the pasts and present of the Pearson family. Sterling K. Brown won a Golden Globe and an Emmy for playing Randall Pearson.

