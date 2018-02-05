Pink Weighs in on Justin Timberlake Halftime Show With Personal Remark

Super Bowl LII was more than a singing gig for Pink and Justin Timberlake — it was a welcomed musical reunion.

After her national anthem performance, Pink reminded fans that it was not her first time “opening” for Timberlake, who wowed the crowd during the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The “So What” singer snapped a photo of Timberlake’s performance for Instagram and wrote a funny message for longtime fans.

“Get it @justintimberlake,” she wrote. “I’ve been opening for you since I started lol and I’m not even mad.”

Pink previously opened for Timberlake and his *NSYNC bandmates for their No Strings Attached Tour in 2000, the same year she released her debut album Can’t Take Me Home. It wasn’t until 2002 that Pink launched her own world tour, called Party Tour.

While on tour with the popular boy band, Timberlake was busy cozying up with then-girlfriend Britney Spears, but Pink revealed years later that another member of the band had eyes for her.

“Joey Fatone was in love with me,” she told Us Weekly in 2013. “He took me to Friendly’s on a date and he bought me an ice cream. Such a sweetheart. He asked my dad’s permission!”

While Pink didn’t exactly “open” for Timberlake during Sunday’s Super Bowl championship featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots, she put on an impressive performance following a period of uncertainty as to whether she could perform during the game. The singer revealed on Saturday that she was fighting the flu, leaving many to wonder if she would be well enough to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Pink fought through the flu all weekend to keep performing. During a pre-Super Bowl show on Friday, she did her best to fight through it, but had to call the show short after performing “So What.”

She told the crowd at the show that her children were responsible for the illness. They “cough into my mouth and I can’t stop them ’cause they’re so cute,” she said at the Nomadic Live at the Armory in Minneapolis.

“Trying to practice the flu away,” she wrote on Instagram after rehearsals. “My chance has finally come. And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can’t write this stuff I swear! And here we are. I’ve arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare.”

Pink powered through and received serious praise for her rendition, but one Twitter user who expressed a negative reaction got a clap back from the sick artist.

“If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it 1000 times. Pink sucks and if you like her singing you’re dumb,” a user tweeted.

The “Beautiful Trauma” singer was quick to respond with her own sassy remark, writing, “Yeah but [at least] I suck while singing our countries national anthem, and you just suck by yourself on a dirty couch.”

Yeah but altleast I suck while singing our countries national anthem, and you just suck by yourself on a dirty couch. #winning https://t.co/SfLQr9hVTq — P!nk (@Pink) February 5, 2018

As for Timberlake, his performance was met with audio issues and mixed reviews, but he created a viral sensation by taking a selfie with a young fan in the stands.

