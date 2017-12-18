Sunday’s TV Ratings: Viewers Give ‘A Christmas Story Live!’ Cold Shoulder

Viewers weren’t feeling the Christmas cheer when A Christmas Story Live! debuted on Fox.

The highly anticipated live musical, which premiered to mixed reviews from fans on Twitter, managed a 2.8 overnight rating. Down nearly 62% from the network’s only other live musical, Grease Live!, which pulled a 7.4 rating when it premiered in 2016, the measurement nestled Fox at the bottom of the winners list for Sunday night TV ratings.

ABC’s encore presentation of The Sound of Music managed to beat out the holiday musical, nabbing a 3.0 rating, beating A Christmas Story Live! by seven percent.

But neither of the specials were any match for the real winner of the night: NBC‘s Sunday Night Football. The game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Oakland Raiders, which saw the Cowboys pull a 20- 17 win, averaged a 12.3 overnight rating, up six percent from a week ago.