‘Suits LA’: Troy Winbush Urges Fans to ‘Hold Tight’ for Remaining Season 1 Episodes (Exclusive)

Suits LA still has a handful of episodes left of its first season, and star Troy Winbush told PopCulture.com what’s in store.

The actor portrays Kevin, a former FBI agent and current private investigator who is Ted’s old friend and ex-partner.

The Suits spinoff premiered in February and also stars Stephen Amell, Lex Scott Davis, Josh McDermitt, and Bryan Greenberg. It’s set to have 13 episodes, so with five episodes to go, there is a lot to look forward to. Winbush admitted there isn’t “too much I can say about it, but all I’m saying is what we filmed so far, Jesus. Hold tight. Popcorn.”

Pictured: (l-r) Troy Winbush as Kevin, Stephen Amell as Ted Black — (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/NBC)

“The thing is, it’s going to be exciting,” he continued. “And I’m not just saying it just for this, or I’m part of the show. It’s fun TV. It’s good writing. It’s good television. It’s back to what it used to be. And if you could give us that shot to watch these few episodes that are left, you are in for the ride of your life.”

Fans should buckle up because the series will be continuing Gabriel Macht’s three-episode arc on Sunday. He’s been reprising his Suits role as Harvey Specter. The latest episode saw him coming to LA in need of Ted’s help, and the duo will be going to New York after a mob boss is released from jail. Additionally, fellow Suits stars Rick Hoffman and David Costabile will also be guest starring in upcoming episodes. There is also much else to look forward to and it should be interesting to see what happens.

Meanwhile, Troy Winbush is also looking forward to the remainder of the season, as “Kevin has been a joy to play.” He continued, “Some unexpected turns that has occurred with him, vulnerable personality. And I love playing that because it’s diving into a place, as an artist, that I can play. Very few shows have enough real estate to allow that to happen. And with this character and with the writers giving me such wonderful material to portray, I’m loving the direction that they’re taking me in, and I know it can only get better. So, with that being said, anything and everything that they’re writing so far, I have no complaints.”

Pictured: Troy Winbush as Kevin — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

New episodes of Suits LA air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock. As of now, the series has not been renewed for a second season, but it does have a slight chance despite lackluster ratings. Winbush has a message for the fans who have both been watching and not watching, and he is remaining optimistic that a Season 2 will happen.

“It’s hard because I know there’s a lot of hardcore fans with the OG show that can’t separate. It’s an extension of that,” he said. “And if they can give us the shot to say, ‘It’s different…’ We’re trying to carve out our own lane, and I think we’re doing a good job at that. With that being said, hold tight. Watch these last couple of episodes because it just gets better. It gets better.”