‘Suits’ Creator Weighs in on Bringing Back More OG Stars for ‘Suits LA’

As Suits LA prepares to bring back Suits OG Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter, creator Aaron Korsh is weighing in on bringing back other stars from the USA Network legal drama. It was previously revealed that Macht will be reprising his fan-favorite role as the powerful attorney in a three-episode arc on the upcoming NBC spinoff, marking his return to acting since Suits ended in 2019. As of now, it’s unknown if anyone else from Suits will make an appearance, but Korsh told The Hollywood Reporter he “wanted to make sure it was an organic people in, not just a parade of old characters.”

“I would love to have them all on, [but] I don’t want to have them all on one after the other because I think it harms the original and the new show to do that,” Korsh continued. “So we’re just going to see how it goes.” There have been a few Suits stars that expressed interest in the new spinoff or at the very least, have showed their support for Suits LA.

(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

It was announced in November that Macht would be reprising his role of Harvey Specter, but not too much was revealed about the appearance. Harvey does have a past history with Stephen Amell’s Ted Black, so it’s likely that will be the main reason why he’s coming to Los Angeles. Filming has not yet started on Macht’s first episode, but it will be fun when it eventually airs. Fans can also probably look forward to some references to other Suits characters, such as Sarah Rafferty’s Donna and Patrick J. Adams’ Mike.

In Suits LA, “Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while we slowly unravel the events that years ago led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.”

Regardless of who does or doesn’t return from Suits, Suits LA will still be an exciting series to watch and tune into. Plus, with Amell, Lex Scott Davis, Josh McDermitt, and Bryan Greenberg part of the cast, the show is in good hands. Suits LA premieres on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.