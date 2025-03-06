‘Suits’ Fan-Favorite Reprising Role for ‘Suits LA’

Rick Hoffman is returning to the Suits universe once again as his beloved character Louis Litt is set to make an appearance on Suits LA.

Deadline reports that Litt, who starred in all nine seasons of the original legal drama, will appear in an upcoming episode of the NBC spinoff series set on the West Coast. Hoffman has reportedly only signed on for a single episode but may return for more if Suits LA returns for a second season.

Litt isn’t the only original Suits character coming to the spinoff. Back in November, Gabriel Macht was confirmed to be returning for three episodes as senior law partner Harvey Specter, appearing in a flashback storyline before eventually showing up in the present day.

Rick Hoffman as Louis Litt (Photo by: Ian Watson/USA Network)

Suits and Suits LA creator Aaron Korsh teased to TV Line last month that “Harvey is not the only Suits original character that we’re going to see this season. There will be at least one other original Suits character. I’m not going to say at what level.”

Hoffman’s return is confirmed, but it’s unclear if any other Suits stars, including Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, and Meghan Markle, could also reprise their roles in the future. Korsh said he wanted to have original characters “pop up, as organically as possible, and not flood the show with a parade of old Suits characters,” adding, “I know that’s what fans want, but I feel like if it’s just a parade of old Suits characters, it would sort of harm the new franchise, and I don’t think it would do a lot of favors to the old franchise either.”

Stephen amell and gabriel macht at the premiere of suits la (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Korsh also made it clear that Markle, who left the series to become the Duchess of Sussex by marrying Prince Harry, is unlikely to reprise her role as Rachel Zane. “So, look, to me, we have thought about whether it be Meghan or any of the other cast members coming on and playing themselves as an actor,” Korsh told PEOPLE last month. “I think for me that’s a little…my brain blows up at the thought of that. I think it blows up the world too much. Obviously, if Meghan wants to come back under any circumstances, Meghan can come back.”

And while the royal “of course” will “always” have an open invitation to make a series return, he added, “But I think realistically, it would be too much of an explosion of the fourth wall to do that.”

Suits LA airs Sundays at 9/8c on NBC.