‘Suits LA’: Stephen Amell Teases Gabriel Macht’s Return as Harvey Specter

Suits star Gabriel Macht is making his grand return to the franchise as Harvey Specter for Suits LA, and Stephen Amell gave a little tease. It was recently revealed that Macht will indeed be reprising his beloved role in the upcoming NBC spinoff for a multi-episode arc. As of now, not much has been shared about what will bring Harvey to LA from Seattle, but Amell, who stars as lawyer Ted Black on the new series, told Entertainment Weekly the connection between the two characters.

“You’ll notice behind the desk that there’s a picture of a young Ted Black with what can only be a young Harvey Specter, so there’s clearly a history between the characters. We came up together in the D.A.’s office,” Amell explained. “I am very much a fan of his character, and I think that that dynamic is something the viewers will really enjoy.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

SUITS — “No Puedo Hacerlo” Episode 504 — Pictured: (l-r) Amy Acker as Esther, Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter, Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane — (Photo by: Shane Mahood/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Even though Harvey and Ted clearly have a past, it’s still a bit unclear how Harvey will fit into the storyline, but it should be entertaining to see. The upcoming appearance will mark Macht’s return to acting since Suits ended in 2019, so it couldn’t have been more perfect. Plus, other Suits stars have expressed interest in returning for Suits LA, if it made sense, so it’s quite possible that more will be following in his footsteps.

Meanwhile, in Suits LA, “Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while we slowly unravel the events that years ago led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.”

Alongside Stephen Amell, Lex Scott Davis, Josh McDermitt, and Bryan Greenberg star in Suits LA, created by Aaron Korsh, who serves as writer and executive producer. It’s likely more information on the new series will be released in the coming weeks as the Feb. 23 premiere date gets closer, including a full trailer. For now, though, fans can always watch Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter on Suits, streaming on Netflix and Peacock.