‘Suits’ Star Patrick J. Adams Opens up About Potentially Appearing in Spinoff

Suits: L.A. will be coming soon to NBC, and original star Patrick J. Adams is teasing a potential return. The actor starred on the first seven seasons as Mike Ross and also came back to recur in the ninth and final season. When it was announced that Suits: L.A. was in the works following the USA Network legal drama’s resurgence on Netflix, many fans were wondering if they’d be able to see some of the original cast on the new show.

Adams spoke to TVLine about potentially swinging by Suits: L.A., despite Mike living and working in Seattle. “I’ve offered my services at all times,” Adams shared. “I love Aaron Korsh and I love that world; it changed my whole life.” Suits still remains close to Adams, who is currently doing a rewatch podcast with friend and co-star, Sarah Rafferty. Plus, the two of them, along with Gabriel Macht and Gina Torres, reunited at the Golden Globes earlier this year and poked fun at the fact that Suits was finally getting recognition after so long.

SUITS: L.A. — “Pilot” — Pictured: Stephen Amell as Ted Black

“Obviously, I congratulated Aaron when he got the [series] pickup,” Adams said. “I know he had an amazing time on the pilot. He said it was like putting on those favorite old clothes again, but with brand-new people who haven’t been in the trenches with you yet.” It would definitely be fun to see Mike return again, and even better if Meghan Markle’s Rachel was by his side, as Adams is confident that the lovebirds are still very much together.

“Of course they are. Or at least I hope so…,” Adams shared. “That will be the interesting thing, if we can get Mike back in the fold somehow. I guess we’ll figure out how it’s going [with Rachel] — or if it’s going.” Even though Markle has yet to return to acting since making the move back to Los Angeles since she and Prince Harry left their royal duties behind, there’s always the possibility that it will happen later down the line. At the very least, if Adams does appear on Suits: L.A., there’s a very good chance a Rachel reference will happen.

Even without the original cast popping up, there will be a lot to look forward to with Suits: L.A. Starring Stephen Amell, Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, Bryan Greenberg, and Troy Winbush, the new series will center on Amell’s Ted Black, “a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives.”