See the $29 Million 'Succession' Penthouse That Kendall Roy Called Home

Succession finished up its incredible four-season run on May 28, but fans will never stop thinking about how the finale turned out. Some might even go back to the beginning to watch it all unfold again. The show gave viewers plenty of tension and heartache. It also showed off the world of the super-rich, including the $29 million penthouse Jeremy Strong's Kendall Roy called home.

The three-level apartment is at the top of the tallest tower north of 72nd Street, and covers 5,500 square feet, according to Top Ten Real Estate Deals. It has five bedrooms and overlooks Central Park. It is a mix of deluxe and minimalist contemporary aesthetics. With bright walls, glass, and gold trim, it's the perfect place to plan how to torpedo a deal with a Swedish tech executive who sends bricks of frozen blood to women. There's a spiral staircase connecting the three levels and dizzying 13-foot ceilings.

Succession was created by Jesse Armstrong and follows the Roy siblings as they jockey for the leadership of their father Logan Roy's company, Waystar RoyCo. The show finished its fourth and final season and is now available in full to stream on Max. Most of the show is filmed in New York City, where the Roy children do their best to show off their money. Scroll on for a better look at the apartment Kendall calls home in the show.