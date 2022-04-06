Tour the $105M Sprawling Henry Ford II Estate as Seen in HBO’s ‘Succession’

The Henry Ford II Estate just sold for $105 million, giving us a chance to take a virtual tour before the new owners move in. The sprawling property was used as the summer home for the fictional Roy family on HBO’s Succession, but even there, fans haven’t seen all that the house has to offer. In photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, we can take a closer look.

The Henry Ford II Estate is located in the Hamptons, secluded among other large getaways for business moguls who need to be close to New York City. It’s a 42-acre property which was actually priced much higher before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the real estate market. It was reportedly listed for $175 million in 2017, eventually reduced to $145 million, and finally sold for $105 million.

Whatever the price, there’s no denying this home’s grandeur. Succession producers reportedly rented the space while it was up for sale, and it’s not hard to imagine why. The estate matches the opulence of the Roy family perfectly. Scroll on for a full tour of the estate.

Exterior

As you can see from above, the estate is huge even by the standards of Southampton – one of the wealthiest places in the U.S. It comes with nearly a quarter-mile of private beach property as well as three ponds – not to mention the swimming pool. The house itself is at the center of all these amenities.

Entrance

Despite its austere appearance, the estate is pretty well updated inside. The house was built in the early 1960s, but was heavily renovated in 2008. However, as you can tell from pictures like this one, the renovators worked hard to preserve the original aesthetic details of the place where possible.

Living Space

The house is massive with lots of space to fill. It’s hard to imagine anyone but the Roy family adequately utilizing a place like this.

Nature

Situated as it is on an island, this estate grants unique access to some coveted natural spaces. This includes the beach itself as well as an oceanside bay and two ponds, all of which are rich and well-tended.

Outdoor Leisure

The swimming pool, patio and deck space provide the ideal areas for outdoor relaxation. It will never feel quite like a tropical resort on Long Island, but the summers get hot enough to justify this much outdoor space.

Courts

Finally, for the more active visit, the house also boasts two outdoor courts – one for tennis and one for basketball.