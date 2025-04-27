‘Fire Country’ Producers Tease ‘Devastating Loss’ After Season 3 Finale — But Won’t Confirm Who Dies

Fire Country is going to suffer a devastating loss when Season 4 premieres this fall, but there’s no telling who.

The CBS drama’s two-hour Season 3 finale on Friday ended on a cliffhanger that saw three characters in danger.

At the end of the episode, “I’d Do It Again,” Sharon, Vince, and Walter found themselves trapped Walter’s care facility amid a raging fire after Bode got out with Walter’s friend. As the flames continued, part of the structure collapsed, and the three were left inside as Bode desperately tried to save his family, but he was held back by Jake and other firefighters. Although it’s been reported that Billy Burke has exited the series as Vince Leone, showrunner Tia Napolitano is staying silent about the aftermath of the cliffhanger, but told Deadline that the loss will be a hard one.

Pictured: Max Thieriot as Bode Leone and Kevin Alejandro as Manny Perez. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

“We are not going to confirm who we’re losing,” Napolitano said. “There will definitely be a devastating loss for everyone that remains in our family. No, shooting the finale, none of the actors knew.”

Since Fire Country won’t be back until the fall, fans won’t get the resolution to the cliffhanger until then. Just because Burke is leaving, that doesn’t necessarily mean that Vince is dying. However, there is no way that Vince would leave 42 with Sharon and Bode there, and with the entire station being like his second family. For now, it’s all just speculation, but whatever happens, it sounds like fans will have to prepare themselves either way.

This “devastating loss” will be the latest on Fire Country. In Season 2, the series killed off Jake’s girlfriend, Cara, just before he had the chance to propose to her. The death left many fans heartbroken, and it’s certain that whoever dies in the Season 4 premiere, many more will be just as devastated, probably even more.

CBS has revealed the premiere date for Fire Country Season 4, and there probably won’t be any details surrounding the upcoming episodes until it gets closer to the release. The speculation will just have to continue for the next several months, but the wait will be worth it, even if fans have to say goodbye to one of their favorites. All three seasons are streaming on Paramount+, so it’ll be a great way to keep occupied until Season 4 is here.