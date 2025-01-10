Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Open Their Home to Victims of L.A. Fires

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are pitching in to help the victims of the Los Angeles wildfires. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who reside with their two children in Montecito, California, have reportedly opened their home to friends and loved ones displaced by the fires, PEOPLE reports.

The couple’s Montecito home, which they purchased for $14.65 million in June 2020, is located about 90 miles north of the Los Angeles area, where several fires, including the Palisades and Eaton Fires, continue to burn acres of land. Although nearly 180,000 people had been forced to evacuate as of Thursday night, per NBC News, the Sussex’s Santa Barbara enclave has not been evacuated, and they have chosen to open its doors to help those in need.

The couple’s decision to open their home to friends comes after they encouraged others to do the same in a statement shared to their sussex.com website.

“In the last few days, wildfires in Southern California have raged through neighborhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centers, and so much more – affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life,” the statement said. “A state of emergency has been issued. If you feel compelled to help, here are some resources and ideas.”

Among the many ways the couple – who are parents of Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3 – suggested others could help, they encouraged others to “Open Your Home. If a friend, loved one, or pet has to evacuate and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do. And be sure to check in with any disabled or elderly neighbors to see if they need help evacuating.”

They also suggested donating essentials to the American Red Cross, and also mentioned World Central Kitchen, CAL FIRE, the LA Fire Department Foundation, the Animal Wellness Foundation, Compton Cowboys, Airbnb and 211LA, Baby2baby and All Power Books in the statement, titled, “Southern California Fires.”

PEOPLE reports Harry and Meghan are working with chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen to provide further relief efforts, while their Archewell Foundation is currently seeking volunteer opportunities to assist with mental health recovery. The couple has also reportedly donated various supplies, including clothing and children’s items, to the ongoing relief efforts.

At least five fires – the Palisades Fire, Eaton Fire, Kenneth Fire, Hurst Fire, and Lidia Fire – were still active Thursday night, according to Cal Fire. The fires have burned thousands of acres of land across Southern California, destroying thousands of structures. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said nearly 180,000 people have already been ordered to evacuate, and another 200,000 face evacuation warnings, per USA Today. Luna added that it was too early to provide a death toll.