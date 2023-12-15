'Found' Star Kelli Williams Reacts to Season 2 Renewal by NBC (Exclusive)

Found is one of NBC's new shows and has been a hit for a network as it has been renewed for a second season. PopCulture.com spoke to Kelli Williams, who plays Margaret Reed on Found, and she said it's "very exciting" that the series is returning for Season 2.

"I was visiting my son in Santa Cruz. We kept waiting, thinking that it would come down. Of course, I wasn't thinking about it. It was the one time I wasn't thinking about it. Then I got a text. I was like, 'What?' I literally was like, 'Is this real? Am I being conned?'" Williams told PopCulture. "But no, I was very surprised and excited and overwhelmed in all of the ways that one is when you're like, 'All right, here we go. Pack your bags.'"

(Photo: NBC)

The fall finale of Found aired this week, and new episodes will return on Jan. 9. The show takes a look at reported missing people who are forgotten about. Margaret is the lead investigator for a crisis management firm led by Gabi Mosley (Shanola Hampton). She can read people, making her a key part of the team. But like the rest of the members of the firm, Margaret is dealing with trauma as her son, Jamie, was abducted from a bus station 13 years ago. She spends every night at the bus station trying to find her son or seek evidence of his abduction, leading to Margaret not having a strong relationship with her two daughters.

"The fact that Margaret has started therapy, which has opened the floodgates," Williams said. "It's really, of her being able to finally heal. I think that she also used... Not used, the product of spending 13 years. Could you imagine the reality of somebody spending 13 years at the bus station every night? You're not okay. Clearly not okay. You're not dealing with your s—. You need to get some help. ...I'll just say that the fact that she's now at this precipice of her healing journey, I guess, in that she's taking responsibility and trying to work on her shame and her guilt, particularly after her daughter came and wanted to be emancipated from her."

Williams' role in Found is big for her as it marks her return to television as an actress for the last few years, Williams has been working as a director and wanted to join Found because because she worked with series creator Nkechi Okoro Carroll on other shows. "I've been directing full-time for the last maybe five years or so. So I read the script just to put my name in the hat because I've worked with NK, I directed for her on, I don't know, seven or eight or nine episodes of All American and also [All American] Homecoming," Williams said. "So it was wild. I was like, 'Oh, hey, if I was still acting, I'd totally be that lady,' and then here I am being that lady. ...It's always good to get a different, new perspective on performing versus helping guide performances."