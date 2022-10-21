Starz Renews Popular Drama for Season 3, Creator Praises Fans

Starz will be venturing back to The Pynk. Two months after Season 2 wrapped on Aug. 14, the critically acclimated drama P-Valley has been renewed for Season 3. Starz announced the renewal Thursday, officially handing P-Valley a to-episode Season 3 order. A premiere date for P-Valley Season 3 has not been announced.

The series' renewal doesn't come as much of a shock. P-Valley has been a massive success for Starz, with its second season currently averaging nearly 10.3 million viewers per episode across all platforms and ranking as Starz's biggest show. The series as a whole has a stellar 95% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, with Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming, STARZ, praying the series for continuing "to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as it captures the nuances of the Mississippi Delta with an unprecedented level of humanity and artistry." In a press release, Busby continued, "This layered drama gets beyond the glitz through authentic and complex characters that have captured the hearts of critics and audiences alike. We cannot wait to see what Katori has in store for us in season three."

Based on creator Katori Hall's play Pussy Valley, P-Valley tells the story of the lives inside and outside the Chucalissa, Mississippi-based strip club, The Pynk. Its ensemble cast includes Nicco Annan, Elarica Johnson, Brandee Evans, Shannon Thornton, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Parker Sawyers, Harriett D. Foy, Dan J. Johnson, Morocco Omari, Dominic DeVore, Tyler Lepley, Jordan M. Cox, Skyler Joy, John Clarence Stewart, Miracle Watts, Shamika Cotton, Gail Bean, Psalms Salazar, Loretta Devine, Thomas Q. Jones, and Bertram Williams, Jr.

"I am blessed beyond measure for this opportunity to write the next chapter of 'P-Valley.' With its complex, dynamic, and beautifully flawed characters, this show is a love letter to marginalized communities in the American South who rarely see themselves reflected on screen, and it brings me immense joy to know that it has been embraced by folx worldwide. We wouldn't be getting back up on that pony, without our fiercely devoted Pynk Posse. Y'all are our fire," Hall said upon the Season 3 renewal. "And special thanks to the fuel: everyone who laid hands on this show. From the writers and producers to the cast to the crew to the executives, this show is made with great love, grit and glitter. It's gonna take us a Mississippi minute before we're back on your screens again, but best believe it'll be well worth the wait."

In addition to creating the series, Hall serves as executive producer and showrunner of P-Valley. Dante Di Loreto also executive produces. Seasons 1 and 2 of P-Valley are available to stream via Starz.