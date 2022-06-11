'P-Valley' Sets up Tensions in Exclusive Clip for Season 2 of Starz Series

✖

Starz is sharing a sneak peek from the second episode of P-Valley season two, which airs June 12. Katori Hall's critically acclaimed drama follows the lives of employees working at a strip club called The Pynka in a fictional Mississippi Delta town.

In an exclusive clip for PopCulture.com, the Pynk staff prepares for their biggest night yet, and Uncle Clifford reaches a personal milestone in the episode "Seven Pounds of Pressure."

Starz revealed that in season 2 of P-Valley, darkness will descend upon Chucalissa, and "errybody and they mama must fight tooth and talon to survive. While some take flight to perilous new heights, others dig in their stilettos and stand their ground no matter the cost. Back at The Pynk, Autumn and Uncle Clifford grapple for the throne as new blood shakes up the locker room. Meanwhile, with the casino's fate hanging in the balance, the local political machine kicks into overdrive. In these unprecedented times, death and danger lurk around every corner."

P-Valley is having a big second season, thanks to record growth on Starz's streaming app. The network reports that 4.5 million Americans watched the show's premiere across all platforms in the United States over the first three days since its release. Compared to the series premiere of 2020, viewing of P-Valley grew by a whopping 11,018 percent on the Starz app.

Hall said in a statement, "Our Pynk Posse showed up and showed out! The incredible response to season two feels like such a gift after the challenging pause of these past few years, but we're back, and we're just getting started y'all.

"I am bursting with pride seeing the Pynk Posse grow and watching the sense of community and family that forms as we bring this new season to the world," the official news release continued. "Hearing from viewers that they have felt seen, heard and celebrated is exactly what everyone working on the show hoped for.

"Being able to showcase our community's resilience has been so meaningful and rewarding, and I can't wait for y'all to come on down to the valley to see the rest of what we have in store."P-Valley airs on STARZ every Sunday at 10 p.m. ET/PT.