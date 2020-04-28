'Sons of Anarchy' Creator Kurt Sutter Weighs in on Show's Greatest Villian

✖

Sons of Anarchy featured some heart-stopping storylines over its seven season run. The hit FX show has seen somewhat of a revitalization as of late thanks to Hulu premiering all of its episodes as well as Kurt Sutter becoming an open book on social media about his breakthrough creator.

Sutter has fielded numerous questions while in quarantine in regards to Sons of Anarchy. He has answered questions about the mother-son relationship between Jax and Gemma Teller, the hardest death that he wrote, and a list of some of his favorite guests that appeared on the show. One of the more interesting questions to come his way was a fan who wondered who his favorite villian was. Across seven seasons, there was no shortage of bad guys with even some of the main characters finding themselves in some dark moments. Sutter provided a unique response to that question.

"We had seasonal antagonists that would push the story forward," Sutter began. "But I'd argue that the 'outlaw life' was the greatest antagonist. It became the primary conflict for our hero. And ultimately led to Jax's final fatal decision."

After seeing his response, a few fans chipped in with their own thoughts. Some suggested Clay Morrow while another offered Jax as biggest the biggest villian. One user even wrote that "the secrets" were the biggest antagonists, writing "always on edge threatening to expose and destroy, pushing people further into deceit." Another fan agreed with Sutter and added some further context.

Just to add on to your amazing answer, Jax's outlaw Life, coupled with the writings and ideas of JT that kept him constantly conflicted I would say were the main antagonists. At least in the first few seasons pic.twitter.com/RrAwC8SnKg — Beyond The Veil Investigations (@BeyondTheVeilI1) April 28, 2020

One of the series' baddies, Timothy V. Murphy's Gaalen O'Shay, even joined in on the fun of Sutter's open forums. Murphy's character, also known as the 'Butcher of Belfast' saw his villainous ways come to an after three seasons, but posed a question for Sutter. He wanted to know what went into the decision making process about how each character died.

Sutter said it all had to do with the story, or if an actor was ready to leave the show. "The only time it's not story-driven is if an actor is unhappy and wants out of the show," said Sutter, who referenced Johnny Lewis, who played Halfsack, and was killed off the show. "I never want to force anyone to be there. It's antithetical to the creative process."