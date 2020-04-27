‘Sons of Anarchy’ Creator Kurt Sutter Reveals His Favorite Guest Stars

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter continues to reveal some interesting behind-the-scenes information about the show on social media. Most recently, Sutter was asked about who his favorite guest stars on Sons of Anarchy have been. In response to the question, he had plenty to share about the many actors that he's worked with over the years as well as the "creative heroes" that he's gotten the chance to collaborate with.

"Too many to name... I had the privilege of working with actors I'd always admired — Donal Logue, Ray McKinnon, Robin Weigert, Paula Malcomson, Kim Pickens to name a few," Sutter wrote on his Instagram Story on April 14. He also included photos of several of the actors that he mentioned. But, as previously mentioned, he didn't just name the actors who he's gotten the privilege to work with, he also shared some of the creative forces that he's gotten to work alongside behind the camera. "Plus, creative heroes of mine like Stephen King and Henry Rollins. Clearly, the best part of the gig."

Much to the delight of fans of Sons of Anarchy, Sutter has been especially open about sharing his opinions regarding the FX series. In addition to opening up about guest stars and his creative heroes, the creator has also discussed some specific questions fans had about the characters in the Sons of Anarchy universe. On Tuesday, Sutter addressed what he believes came of Abel, the son of Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam). Apparently, he even had a major revelation about the future of Sons of Anarchy and its spin-off Mayans, M.C.

"I had this revelation between SoA and Mayans," Sutter wrote on Twitter. "That the SoA mythology would be four shows. Sons of Anarchy, Mayans, M.C., First Nine and Sam Crow. First Nine would be a limited series. Nine episodes. It would end before we began to tread on history we created in Sons. Sam Crow would be the fate of Wendi, Nero, Abel and Thomas. I can't discuss my current situation with Fox, so right now I can't comment on the reality of any of this happening."

Naturally, his theory sent fans wild. It should also be noted that Sons of Anarchy wrapped up its run in 2014 and Sutter was previously fired from the sequel series, Mayans, M.C., in October. But, still, his comments serve as quite an interesting theory that fans likely can't help but ponder.