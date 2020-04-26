'Sons of Anarchy' Fans Sound off After Kutter Sutter Reveals Opie's Death 'F—ed' Him up 'for a While'

Kurt Sutter has treated quarantine life in a way that has left many Sons of Anarchy fans feeling as connected as ever to the show. The creator of the hit FX show has been an open book amid the coronavirus pandemic, sharing many details about the inner workings of the series through a series of Q&A sessions he has hosted on Twitter.

Sutter spent much of his last time answering fans questions discussing the relationship between Jax Teller and and his mother, Gemma. He even spoke about why it took the leading character, who was played by Charlie Hunnam, so long to realize that his own mom was responsible for much of the series' biggest twists and turns. Along with that, Sutter also took on a loaded question from one person who asked if there was a character who was killed off in the show that left a lasting impact on him. To no surprise, Sutter responded that that honor belong to Opie, who was played on the show by Ryan Hurst.

The series' creator said that "all of them" were tough for him, but singled out Opie's. "But when you're telling stories that place in an uber violent world, dying is part of the truth," Suter answered. "Killing off Opie f----- me up for a while. As it did most of the entire cast and crew. It's heavy."

Upon seeing that response, many of the series' diehard fans shared their thoughts on the hardest-hitting death in the show's seven season run.