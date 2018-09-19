‘Sons of Anarchy’: 10 Strangest Celebrity Cameos

Sons of Anarchy captivated audiences for seven seasons with the story of Jax Teller’s rise and fall in the ranks of the Redwood charter of the famous motorcycle club.

Through the years, the popular FX series shocked fans with countless stories of betrayal, epic love and loyalty throughout its run that many are still talking about many years later.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With Sons of Anarchy back in the spotlight after the release of spinoff series Mayans M.C., we can’t help but shine a spotlight on some of the weirdest celebrity cameos that graced the flagship series.

From actors who went on to become TV stars after small roles on Sons, to Disney stars aiming at trying out edgier roles at the time, take a look at some of the strangest celebrity cameos from Sons of Anarchy.

Kim Dickens

Before taking on the lead role on Fear The Walking Dead, Dickens was cast in the recurring role of Colette Jane on Sons, a madame who seeks Jax and Nero’s help to set up a legit escort service in season six.

Her character got awfully close to Jax, with the two even hooking up a few times when things between him and Tara were at the lowest point. Collete met a tragic fate in season seven after a retaliatory move from one of SAMCRO’s enemies led to them killing everyone at Diosa.

Marilyn Manson

The iconic rock star flexed his acting bone back in season seven of Sons in the role of Ron Tully, a leader of the Aryan Brotherhood incarcerated at Stockton State Prison.

Tully and Jax become allies during Jax’s time at the prison and the two help each other throughout the show’s final season. One of his most shocking moments include his “prison relationship” with Juice Ortiz, though it ends with Tully murdering Juice in a prison riot close to the end of the series.

Since the character did no actually die, maybe Manson could reprise the role on Mayans M.C., given that EZ (JD Pardo) also spent some time at the prison before the action of the series started.

Lea Michele

Taking a break from her lead role on Glee at the time, Michele made a one-episode appearance on the FX series as Gertie, a waitress at a truck stop diner who shares a cigarette and a bonding moment with Gemma Teller-Morrow (Katey Sagal).

“Any break I get on Glee, I watch Sons of Anarchy DVDs in my trailer,” Michele told Vulture of her appearance at the time. “What they’ve done over the past seven seasons is so incredible. For me to get to be on the final season is really awesome.”

Ashley Tisdale

Fresh off her career-making roles on the High School Musical franchise and other Disney series and movies, Tisdale found herself in the role of innocent-looking escort Emma Jean — who caused trouble for SAMCRO during two episodes of season five — thanks to her dad.

“My dad, who built my house, also actually builds for Kurt Sutter and Katey Sagal, and he has for years. And I’ve been in love with the show and I’ve always been like, ‘Dad, you gotta tell Kurt… I want to be on the show,’ Tisdale told Entertainment Weekly in 2012.

“My dad’s so quiet and shy. He’s like, ‘No, no, no. I can’t do that.’ And so it just so happened that Kurt was writing Emma Jean and came upstairs to the kitchen and actually asked my dad. He’s like, ‘I’ve got a favor to ask you. I would love for Ashley to be on the show.’ And my dad was like, ‘Ohmygod, she’s gonna die.’ And so he definitely thought of me for the character. But of course, my agents, at first, were like, ‘I don’t know. We have to read it.’ I’m like, ‘I gotta do it! I gotta do it!’ Because like I said, it is one of my favorite shows.”

Joel McHale

In a particularly dark moment for Gemma Teller-Morrow, the MC’s matriarch found herself in bed with Warren (McHale), a seemingly normal man with mommy issues who ends up stealing her car and her money.

In the subsequent season five episode, Jax and the crew hunt down the thief and give him a piece of his own medicine.

Walton Goggins

Goggins played the iconic role of transgender prostitute Venus Van Dam throughout the sixth and seventh seasons of the FX series.

At first debuting in season five to help the Sons blackmail Allen Biacone, Venus returned in season six and continued to grow into a valuable ally for the club, and a love interest for fan favorite Big Trager.

The pair eventually became romantically involved, despite Venus’ gender identity and the two were still happily together when they made their final appearance in the series finale.

Can we start a petition to bring back Venus and Tig for a Mayans cameo soon, please?

Donal Logue

Former U.S. Marshal Lee Toric was probably one of Sons‘ most ruthless villains, portrayed by Logue and first introduced near the end of season five.

He encounters the Sons and Otto Delaney (Kurt Sutter) after he murders his nurse sister Pamela, starting an all-out war against the club that got Otto tortured and raped in prison repeatedly, and almost landed Tara and Nero behind bars.

The enigmatic character met his maker in season six at Stockton after Otto stabbed him in the throat, minutes before his own death at the hands of prison security guards.

Taryn Manning

Before she was Orange is the New Black‘s Pennsatucky, Manning recurred on seasons one and three of Sons as Cherry, a girl from Indian Hills, Nevada who slept with Clay, but eventually developed feelings for Half Sack.

Cherry, whose real name was later revealed to be Rita, was forced to flee to Belfast in season one after Agent June Stahl tried to use her previous crimes as leverage to get her to turn on SAMCRO.

David Hasselhoff

The Hoff himself made a surprise cameo on the series in season four playing Dodo, a retired porn star and now porn producer who helps the Sons set a trap for fellow producer Georgie after the crew becomes suspicious that Georgie killed Luann.

Michael Chiklis

Chiklis was the star of Sutter’s series The Shield, and his role on Sons was at first innocent, playing a truck driver who Gemma Teller Morrow meets as she is on the run from the club int he penultimate episode.

He gives her a ride to where she’s headed and it seems as though that’s that, until the series finale, when Jax Teller is on his final ride being chased by a stampede of police officers. Chiklis’ character is driving the tractor-trailer that Teller crashes into purposefully in the series’ final moments.

Sons of Anarchy is available to stream in its entirety on Netflix and FX+. Mayans M.C. is currently airing its first season Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.